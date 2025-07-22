Mets vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the New York Mets taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Mets vs Angels Game Info

New York Mets (57-44) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-51)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSW

Mets vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-174) | LAA: (+146)

NYM: (-174) | LAA: (+146) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

NYM: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mets vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Frankie Montás (Mets) - 2-1, 5.03 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 5-6, 4.88 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Frankie Montas (2-1, 5.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.88 ERA). Montás' team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Montas' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have an 11-7-0 record against the spread in Hendricks' starts. The Angels are 7-8 in Hendricks' 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mets vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (68.2%)

Mets vs Angels Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -174 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +146 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Angels Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Mets are +112 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -134.

Mets vs Angels Over/Under

Mets versus Angels, on July 22, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Mets vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (64.7%) in those games.

New York has a record of 19-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 96 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 47-49-0 in 96 games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 74 total times this season. They've gone 35-39 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Los Angeles has a 10-14 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-43-2 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 55.1% of their games this season, going 54-44-0 ATS.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York in OBP (.390) this season, fueled by 91 hits. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .501.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 87th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 102 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .516, both of which are best among New York hitters this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has collected 99 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Brandon Nimmo has 18 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 88 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .233 and slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 125th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Ward takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and 11 RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel's .392 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .270 with an on-base percentage of .362.

His batting average is 55th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 113th in slugging.

Zach Neto is hitting .281 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 18 walks.

Jo Adell has 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .243.

Mets vs Angels Head to Head

7/21/2025: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/4/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/3/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/27/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/26/2023: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/25/2023: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/12/2022: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2022: 11-6 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-6 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2022: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

