Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Red Sox Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (57-43) vs. Boston Red Sox (54-48)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TBS, NBCS-PH, and NESN

Phillies vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-198) | BOS: (+166)

PHI: (-198) | BOS: (+166) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-100) | BOS: +1.5 (-120)

PHI: -1.5 (-100) | BOS: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Phillies vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 8-2, 2.43 ERA vs Richard Fitts (Red Sox) - 1-3, 4.28 ERA

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez (8-2) against the Red Sox and Richard Fitts (1-3). When Sanchez starts, his team is 11-8-0 against the spread this season. When Sanchez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-3. The Red Sox have gone 2-5-0 against the spread when Fitts starts. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for three Fitts starts this season -- they lost every game.

Phillies vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (66.3%)

Phillies vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Phillies, Boston is the underdog at +166, and Philadelphia is -198 playing at home.

Phillies vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are -100 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -120.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Red Sox game on July 22, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 49, or 65.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 16 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -198 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 37 of 94 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 47-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox are 14-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, Boston has gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The Red Sox have played in 101 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-50-4).

The Red Sox have put together a 55-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 91 hits, batting .248 this season with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .377 and a slugging percentage of .553.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 41 runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 22nd in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Bryce Harper has 73 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 102 hits, an OBP of .312 plus a slugging percentage of .429.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .433. Both lead the Red Sox. He's batting .257.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage is 92nd, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 90 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 55th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Trevor Story has 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 19 walks while batting .252.

Phillies vs Red Sox Head to Head

7/21/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/13/2024: 9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/12/2024: 8-6 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-6 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/11/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/7/2023: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/6/2023: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/5/2023: 5-3 BOS (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!