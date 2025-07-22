Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, up against the New York Yankees.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (59-41) vs. New York Yankees (55-45)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and YES

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | NYY: (+106)

TOR: (-124) | NYY: (+106) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164)

TOR: +1.5 (-200) | NYY: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 4.70 ERA vs Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 1-0, 5.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Max Scherzer (1-0) to the mound, while Cam Schlittler (1-0) will take the ball for the Yankees. Scherzer's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Scherzer's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). Schlittler has started just one game with a set spread, which the Yankees covered. The Yankees have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Schlittler starts this season.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51.2%)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Yankees, Toronto is the favorite at -124, and New York is +106 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +164 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Yankees game on July 22, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 25, or 61%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Toronto has won 22 of 33 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 99 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 60-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Yankees have won 27.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (3-8).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, New York has a record of 2-3 (40%).

The Yankees have played in 99 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-52-4).

The Yankees have put together a 45-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 101 hits. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .439.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 69th in slugging.

Guerrero has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

George Springer has 87 hits, which is tops among Toronto batters this season. He's batting .276 with 35 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among all qualified, he ranks 44th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .767, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Bichette brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three doubles and four RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 92 hits, an OBP of .366 plus a slugging percentage of .416.

Kirk has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 128 hits with a .456 on-base percentage and a .719 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Yankees. He's batting .349.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage is first and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .280 with 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is currently 32nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .289 with 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Trent Grisham is batting .255 with nine doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head

7/21/2025: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/3/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2025: 12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/25/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/30/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

