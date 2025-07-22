Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Tuesday.

Guardians vs Orioles Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (49-50) vs. Baltimore Orioles (44-55)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and MASN2

Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-138) | BAL: (+118)

CLE: (-138) | BAL: (+118) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-176)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-0, 4.17 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-4, 7.52 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Joey Cantillo (1-0, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Brandon Young (0-4, 7.52 ERA). Cantillo and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Cantillo's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Orioles are 3-2-0 against the spread when Young starts. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for four Young starts this season -- they lost each time.

Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (58.6%)

Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline

Cleveland is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +118 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Orioles are -176 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +146.

Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under

Guardians versus Orioles on July 22 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 7-3 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 97 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 97 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 50-47-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 44.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-27).

Baltimore is 8-11 (winning 42.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 97 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-52-3).

The Orioles are 40-57-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 106 hits and an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .521. He's batting .294.

He is 10th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Steven Kwan has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .288 and slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 20th, his on-base percentage 45th, and his slugging percentage 104th.

Carlos Santana is batting .231 with a .354 slugging percentage and 43 RBI this year.

Santana brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with two walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 60 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .453.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated 98 hits with a .459 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 33rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn's .373 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .278 while slugging .451.

He is currently 38th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jackson Holliday is batting .260 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

Cedric Mullins has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .216.

Guardians vs Orioles Head to Head

7/21/2025: 10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/25/2024: 10-8 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

