NHL
Senators vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14
The Ottawa Senators will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Saturday.
Senators vs Penguins Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (14-13-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-14-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Penguins Odds
|Senators (-152)
|Penguins (+126)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (56.3%)
Senators vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Senators. The Penguins are -194 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +156.
Senators vs Penguins Over/Under
- Senators versus Penguins, on December 14, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Senators vs Penguins Moneyline
- Ottawa is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the road.