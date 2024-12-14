Senators vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

The Ottawa Senators will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Senators vs Penguins Game Info

Ottawa Senators (14-13-2) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-14-4)

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-152) Penguins (+126) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (56.3%)

Senators vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Senators. The Penguins are -194 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +156.

Senators vs Penguins Over/Under

Senators versus Penguins, on December 14, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Senators vs Penguins Moneyline

Ottawa is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!