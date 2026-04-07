Senators vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Ottawa Senators playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Lightning Game Info

Ottawa Senators (40-27-10) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (48-23-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-134) Lightning (+112) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (50.1%)

Senators vs Lightning Puck Line

The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Lightning are -225 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +180.

Senators vs Lightning Over/Under

The over/under for Senators-Lightning on April 7 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Senators vs Lightning Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Senators, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +112, and Ottawa is -134 playing at home.

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