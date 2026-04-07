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NHL

Senators vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Senators vs Lightning NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Ottawa Senators playing the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Senators vs Lightning Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (40-27-10) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (48-23-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-134)Lightning (+112)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Senators win (50.1%)

Senators vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Lightning are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Lightning are -225 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +180.

Senators vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for Senators-Lightning on April 7 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Senators vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Senators, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +112, and Ottawa is -134 playing at home.

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