NHL
Senators vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23
The Ottawa Senators are among the NHL teams playing on Saturday, up against the Vancouver Canucks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Canucks Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (8-10-1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (9-6-3)
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-137)
|Canucks (+114)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Canucks win (53.1%)
Senators vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Senators are +180 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -225.
Senators vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for Senators-Canucks on November 23 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.
Senators vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -137 favorite at home.