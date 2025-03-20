FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Senators vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Senators vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Colorado Avalanche.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Avalanche Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (36-26-5) vs. Colorado Avalanche (41-25-3)
  • Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Avalanche Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-110)Avalanche (-110)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (55.9%)

Senators vs Avalanche Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Avalanche are -265 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +210.

Senators vs Avalanche Over/Under

  • Senators versus Avalanche, on March 20, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Senators vs Avalanche Moneyline

  • The Senators vs Avalanche moneyline has Ottawa as a -110 favorite, while Colorado is a -110 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup