NHL
Senators vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Colorado Avalanche.
Senators vs Avalanche Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (36-26-5) vs. Colorado Avalanche (41-25-3)
- Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Avalanche Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-110)
|Avalanche (-110)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (55.9%)
Senators vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Avalanche are -265 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +210.
Senators vs Avalanche Over/Under
- Senators versus Avalanche, on March 20, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Senators vs Avalanche Moneyline
- The Senators vs Avalanche moneyline has Ottawa as a -110 favorite, while Colorado is a -110 underdog on the road.