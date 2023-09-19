Seahawks vs Panthers Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 3 - September 24

The NFL schedule on Sunday includes the Seattle Seahawks facing the Carolina Panthers.

Seahawks vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (64.4%)

Seahawks vs Panthers Point Spread

The Seahawks are 5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Seahawks are -110 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -110 to cover as a 5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Panthers Over/Under

Seahawks versus Panthers, on September 24, has an over/under of 42.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Seahawks vs Panthers Moneyline

Seattle is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +190 underdog on the road.

Seahawks vs Panthers Betting Trends

The Seahawks beat the spread seven times in 17 games last season.

The Seahawks didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 5-point favorite or greater last year.

Seattle had eight of its 17 games hit the over last season.

The Panthers' record against the spread last year was 9-8-0.

Carolina had two wins ATS (2-3) as a 5-point underdog or greater last year.

The Panthers had eight of their 17 games go over the point total last season.

Seahawks vs Panthers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SEA: (-230) | CAR: (+190)

SEA: (-230) | CAR: (+190) Spread: SEA: -5 (-110) | CAR: +5 (-110)

SEA: -5 (-110) | CAR: +5 (-110) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

