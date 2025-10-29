Seahawks vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 9

In NFL action on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks take on the Washington Commanders.

Seahawks vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (60.4%)

Seahawks vs Commanders Point Spread

The Seahawks are 3.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Seahawks are +100 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -122 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Commanders Over/Under

A total of 46.5 points has been set for the Seahawks-Commanders matchup on Nov. 2, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Seahawks vs Commanders Moneyline

Washington is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -178 favorite at home.

Seahawks vs Commanders Betting Trends

Seattle has five wins in seven games against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

The Seahawks have played seven games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

The Commanders' record against the spread is 3-5-0.

Washington doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been three Commanders games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

