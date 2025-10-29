Bulls vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Bulls vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-CA

The Chicago Bulls (3-0) are favored (-5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (1-3) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at United Center. The game airs on CHSN and NBCS-CA. The matchup's over/under is 237.5.

Bulls vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -5 237.5 -194 +162

Bulls vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (60.6%)

Bulls vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Bulls put together a 43-36-3 ATS record last year.

As 5-point underdogs or greater, the Kings went 7-4 against the spread last season.

Bulls games went over the point total 44 out of 82 times last season.

The Kings had 44 of their 82 games hit the over last year.

Chicago owned a worse record against the spread at home (21-19-1) than it did in road games (22-17-2) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Sacramento had a lower winning percentage at home (.366, 15-25-1 record) than away (.488, 20-19-2).

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic put up points, 10.1 boards and 3.5 assists last season. He also averaged 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Josh Giddey posted 14.6 points, 8.1 boards and 7.2 assists. He made 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Coby White's stats last season included 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He sank 45.3% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 treys.

Matas Buzelis collected 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Last season, Kevin Huerter averaged 9.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis recorded 19.1 points last season, plus 6 assists and 13.9 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan recorded 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Zach LaVine collected 23.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.2 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Malik Monk's numbers last season were 17.2 points, 3.8 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

