Wednesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Oct. 29

The MLB Playoff games in a Wednesday slate that shouldn't be missed include the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Trey Yesavage

Blake Snell vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Dodgers (93-69), Blue Jays (94-68)

Dodgers (93-69), Blue Jays (94-68) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 53.38%

53.38% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.62%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.