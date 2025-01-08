Seahawks Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

The Seattle Seahawks shocked the league in 2022 by making the playoffs. Since, it's been a slide for Seattle. After going 9-8 in 2023, the Seahawks improved by going 10-7 in coach Mike Macdonald's first season, but they fell short of the postseason.

Seattle already made some offseason changes by firing offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. The Seahawks will have a new offensive play caller for 2025. What other changes can we expect following the upcoming offseason?

Overall Offense: 18th

18th Pass Offense: 19th

19th Rush Offense: 21st

21st Overall Defense: 10th

10th Pass Defense: 8th

8th Rush Defense: 16th

Seahawks' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Jarran Reed, DT

Pharaoh Brown, TE

Jonathan Hankins, DT

Laken Tomlinson, G

Ernest Jones, LB

K'Von Wallace, S

Trevis Gibson, DE

Stone Forsythe, T

Josh Ross, LB (exclusive rights free agent)

Tre Brown, CB

Josh Jobe, CB (restricted free agent)

Brady Russell, TE (exclusive rights free agent)

Jaelon Darden, WR (restricted free agent)

George Holani, RB (exclusive rights free agent)

Joshua Onujiogu (exclusive rights free agent)

Cody White, WR (exclusive rights free agent)

According to Spotrac, the Seahawks' impending free agents aren't too worrisome. It's fortunate, too, as Seattle is expected to have the third-lowest cap space available.

Most of this list features bench players, and frankly, players that could end up short of a roster. The most notable names are defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Jonathan Hankins along with cornerback Tre Brown, linebacker Ernest Jones and guard Laken Tomlinson.

Of the five, Jones and Reed feel like the biggest priorities. Jones was acquired via trade mid-season and recorded 61 tackles and a 72.9 run defense grade over the final 10 games of the season, per Pro Football Focus. Bringing back Jones feels even more vital considering the Seahawks traded its 2025 fourth-round pick for the veteran linebacker. Reed also posted a career-best 70.6 PFF player grade.

Seahawks' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

18th overall

2nd round

3rd round

6th round (via Chicago Bears)

7th round

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

For the most part, the Seahawks will need to upgrade via the NFL Draft. They won't have much capital to work with, carrying only five picks as they keep their fingers crossed for compensatory selections.

While the veteran guard Tomlinson was solid with a 62.1 PFF player grade in 2024, he may not be a priority due to Seattle's position at the 18th overall pick. This is a prime spot for the Seahawks to land an offensive line prospect, particularly in the interior. Tyler Booker of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Josh Conerly Jr. of the Oregon Ducks are a few names to watch in the first round. Our Austin Swaim mocked Conerly to the Seahawks, giving them an instant starter with high upside.

Second-day picks could be reserved for defenders, especially on the defensive line. Acquiring a space eater at nose tackle could do wonders for this defense.

Seahawks' Top Offseason Needs

Offensive Line

Nose Tackle

Edge rusher

The biggest need by far right now is offensive line. According to PFF, Seattle finished with the seventh-worst pass blocking grade and ninth-worst run blocking grade. The Seahawks still managed to log 5.5 yards per play (13th-most).

It feels like Grubb got the short end of the stick considering Seattle had one of the league's worst offensive lines. The Seahawks can put their next offensive coordinator in a much better spot with an improved offensive line, especially at the guard spot.

Following offensive line, the defensive front seven could be shored up in a couple of spots. Nose tackle feels like the biggest need as the team finished 16th in schedule-adjusted rush defense and 18th in rush defense grade. Jonathan Hankins could be headed for retirement, and Seattle needs a space eater in the middle of its defense.

Edge rusher depth is always a good addition, as well. Who says no to more pass rushers?

