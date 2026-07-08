Scottish Open Predictions: 4 Golf Picks and Best Bets for This Week

Scottish Open Picks at a Glance

The PGA Tour moves to the Genesis Scottish Open this week.

Via the golf odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which betting picks should be on your radar ahead of Thursday's opening round, which starts at 2 a.m. ET?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Scottish Open Picks, Predictions and Best Bets

McIlroy has been one of the most consistent performers at The Renaissance Club, owning a victory here along with multiple top finishes. Few players flight the ball as effectively in windy conditions, and his comfort on links layouts has been evident throughout his career. He enters the week as the second favorite and should be a contender. He's my favorite outright winner bet this week.

Fleetwood's game is built for links golf. His elite iron play, creativity around the greens, and ability to control trajectory make him a perennial threat whenever the PGA Tour heads overseas. While victories have occasionally eluded him, he consistently contends in events like this one and has one of the strongest resumes on coastal courses over the past several seasons.

Åberg continues to rate among the Tour's elite in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee thanks to his combination of length and accuracy. His high-end ball striking gives him plenty of birdie opportunities, and his confidence has continued to grow despite still searching for his first victory of 2026. If the putter performs at even an average level, another strong finish is well within reach.

Hovland arrives with plenty of momentum after recently defeating world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the Travelers Championship. His ball striking has returned to elite form, and he has openly discussed feeling more comfortable and confident entering the week's links test. Few players in the field possess his combination of recent form and upside.

Check out the Scottish Open odds for this week.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.