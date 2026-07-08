Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (45-46) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-46)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: ESPN

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

SD: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | ARI: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 5-7, 3.52 ERA vs Jose Cabrera (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 4.73 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Michael King (5-7) to the mound, while Jose Cabrera (0-1) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks. King's team is 6-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When King starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-7. In each of Cabrera's three starts that had a set spread, the Diamondbacks failed to cover. The Diamondbacks were named the moneyline underdog for two Cabrera starts this season -- they lost both.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (57.9%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -142 favorite at home.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Padres are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -178 to cover.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Padres versus Diamondbacks, on July 8, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

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Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (54.3%) in those contests.

This season San Diego has been victorious 11 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 39 of 91 chances this season.

In 91 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 49-42-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have won 18 of the 49 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.7%).

Arizona has gone 7-12 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (36.8%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 90 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-50-3).

The Diamondbacks are 48-42-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado is batting .188 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .282 and a slugging percentage of .404.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 151st in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a slash line of .281/.342/.384 this season and a team-best OPS of .725.

His batting average is 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 111th.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego in total hits (62) this season, and 29 of those have gone for extra bases.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 68 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .333.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has a .486 slugging percentage, which paces the Diamondbacks. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 52nd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Marte heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a triple and three walks.

Corbin Carroll has collected 86 hits with a .354 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .502.

He is currently 59th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .243 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 52 walks.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/7/2026: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/6/2026: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2026: 12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/25/2026: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2025: 12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/26/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/6/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/4/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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