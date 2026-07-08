Reds vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Phillies Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (41-49) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (51-41)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: ESPN

Reds vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-142) | PHI: (+120)

CIN: (-142) | PHI: (+120) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | PHI: +1.5 (-178)

CIN: -1.5 (+146) | PHI: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 10-1, 2.40 ERA vs TBA (Phillies)

The Reds will look to Chase Burns (10-1), while the Phillies' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. When Burns starts, his team is 13-4-0 against the spread this season. Burns' team is 9-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.

Reds vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (55.6%)

Reds vs Phillies Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +120 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Phillies Spread

The Reds are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +146 to cover the runline, with the Phillies being -178.

Reds vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Phillies game on July 8 has been set at 9, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This year Cincinnati has won four of nine games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 50 of 88 chances this season.

In 88 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 47-41-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have won eight of the 23 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (34.8%).

Philadelphia has a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 90 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-48-2).

The Phillies have gone 34-56-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .464, fueled by 38 extra-base hits. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 78th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Stewart hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .238 and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among all qualified, he is 112th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz has 76 hits and an OBP of .342, both of which lead the Reds this season.

JJ Bleday has 13 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has a team-high .370 on-base percentage. He's batting .266 and slugging .514.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 24th and he is 16th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has racked up 84 hits with a .370 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .570.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Brandon Marsh has put up a team-high .505 slugging percentage.

Trea Turner is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Reds vs Phillies Head to Head

7/7/2026: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/20/2026: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/19/2026: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2025: 8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/12/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/11/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/6/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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