Reds vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8
Odds updated as of 4:11 a.m.
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs Phillies Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (41-49) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (51-41)
- Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN
Reds vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CIN: (-142) | PHI: (+120)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | PHI: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Reds vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns (Reds) - 10-1, 2.40 ERA vs TBA (Phillies)
The Reds will look to Chase Burns (10-1), while the Phillies' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. When Burns starts, his team is 13-4-0 against the spread this season. Burns' team is 9-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.
Reds vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (55.6%)
Reds vs Phillies Moneyline
- Cincinnati is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +120 underdog on the road.
Reds vs Phillies Spread
- The Reds are hosting the Phillies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +146 to cover the runline, with the Phillies being -178.
Reds vs Phillies Over/Under
- The over/under for the Reds versus Phillies game on July 8 has been set at 9, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
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Reds vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Reds have been favorites in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those contests.
- This year Cincinnati has won four of nine games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 50 of 88 chances this season.
- In 88 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 47-41-0 against the spread.
- The Phillies have won eight of the 23 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (34.8%).
- Philadelphia has a 1-5 record (winning just 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- In the 90 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-48-2).
- The Phillies have gone 34-56-0 against the spread this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart leads Cincinnati with a slugging percentage of .464, fueled by 38 extra-base hits. He has a .254 batting average and an on-base percentage of .338.
- He is 78th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.
- Stewart hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Spencer Steer has 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .238 and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Among all qualified, he is 112th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.
- Steer has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Elly De La Cruz has 76 hits and an OBP of .342, both of which lead the Reds this season.
- JJ Bleday has 13 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper has a team-high .370 on-base percentage. He's batting .266 and slugging .514.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 24th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber has racked up 84 hits with a .370 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .570.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Brandon Marsh has put up a team-high .505 slugging percentage.
- Trea Turner is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
Reds vs Phillies Head to Head
- 7/7/2026: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/20/2026: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 5/19/2026: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/18/2026: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/13/2025: 8-0 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/12/2025: 6-1 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/11/2025: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 7/6/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/5/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/4/2025: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
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