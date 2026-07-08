Mets vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the Kansas City Royals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mets vs Royals Game Info

New York Mets (38-54) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-54)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Royals.TV

Mets vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-146) | KC: (+124)

NYM: (-146) | KC: (+124) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

NYM: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Christian Scott (Mets) - 2-1, 3.49 ERA vs Steven Cruz (Royals) - 2-2, 5.08 ERA

The Mets will give the ball to Christian Scott (2-1, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Steven Cruz (2-2, 5.08 ERA). Scott's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Scott's team is 7-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Cruz has started only one game with a set spread, which the Royals failed to cover. The Royals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Cruz start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (58.4%)

Mets vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +124 on the moneyline, while New York is a -146 favorite at home.

Mets vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-178 to cover), and New York is +146 to cover the runline.

Mets vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Mets-Royals contest on July 8, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

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Mets vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 28 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 10 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 42 of 90 chances this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 38-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 38.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-35).

Kansas City has gone 6-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (50%).

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-43-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 40-48-0 against the spread.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 78 hits and an OBP of .410 this season. He has a .299 batting average and a slugging percentage of .575.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is third in slugging.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three home runs, five walks and 10 RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to 25 extra-base hits. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Bichette has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .391 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Carson Benge is batting .262 with a .408 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Benge takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Mark Vientos has been key for New York with 50 hits, an OBP of .253 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.362) and slugging percentage (.462), and paces the Royals in hits (98, while batting .290).

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 22nd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Witt takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two walks and two RBIs.

Carter Jensen has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .247. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone is batting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Michael Massey is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Mets vs Royals Head to Head

7/7/2026: 16-12 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

16-12 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/11/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/13/2024: 11-7 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

11-7 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/12/2024: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/3/2023: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2023: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2023: 7-6 KC (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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