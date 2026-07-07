Switzerland vs Colombia Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · The Tightest Tie of the Round · FanDuel odds

⚡ KEY LINES: COL +125 ML (90 MIN) · -158 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -108 (NEAR EVEN) · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -164 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +470 — SHORTER THAN EITHER TEAM WINNING OUTRIGHT · DIAZ AND EMBOLO TIED AS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST ANYTIME PRICE AT +230 · JHON CORDOBA CONFIRMED OUT FOR COLOMBIA, SUAREZ EXPECTED TO START · SWITZERLAND CHASING FIRST QF SINCE 1954

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Today · 4:00 PM ET · BC Place Vancouver · FOX 🇨🇭 Switzerland vs 🇨🇴 Colombia First QF Since 1954 On The Line Colombia: 3 Clean Sheets, 1 Goal Conceded FD Moneyline (90 min) COL +125 SUI +260 · Draw +200 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) COL -158 · SUI +130 FD ODDS: BTTS No -108 U2.5 -164 U1.5 -250 O3.5 +350

Bracket Path Winner plays the Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal (Kansas City) → QF if advance

📖 Match Preview

This genuinely might be the tightest tie of the entire Round of 16. Switzerland have been quietly excellent — a draw with Qatar aside, they've thrashed Bosnia 4-1, edged co-host Canada 2-1, and dispatched Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32, scoring 10 goals in five matches. The breakout story has been 20-year-old Johan Manzambi, a substitute until tearing apart Bosnia in the final quarter of the second group game, who's since started alongside Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye behind Breel Embolo, with Granit Xhaka pulling strings from deep. Murat Yakin's honest admission: none of Switzerland's opponents so far have been in the same league as Colombia. A win sends them to their first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954, a 72-year gap.

Colombia arrive unbeaten and defensively immaculate — three clean sheets and just a single goal conceded across four matches, including a 0-0 stalemate with Portugal. But their attack took a real hit in the Round of 32 win over Ghana: starting striker Jhon Córdoba limped off after just 8 minutes and is confirmed out of this match. Luis Suárez came on and impressed, setting up Jhon Arias's 14th-minute winner, and is now the expected starter up front. James Rodríguez, subbed at halftime in that same game and reportedly carrying an illness since, is also a doubt — Juan Quintero or Richard Ríos could deputize if he can't go.

Tactically, this should hinge on Luis Díaz's battle with Switzerland's right side. Silvan Widmer has scored 5 international goals from right-back this tournament but pushes forward aggressively, and Colombia's plan is built around exploiting exactly that space behind him with quick vertical passes into Díaz's runs. Switzerland's response — compressing space through Xhaka and the midfield — will determine whether this stays the low-event, cagey affair both squads' styles suggest.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇨🇭 Switzerland ✅ No injuries or suspensions confirmed ✅ Johan Manzambi — breakout star, 20 years old ✅ Breel Embolo — 2 goals, 2 assists this tournament ✅ Full squad available 🇨🇴 Colombia ❌ Jhon Córdoba — confirmed out, injured vs Ghana ⚠️ James Rodríguez — illness, genuine doubt ✅ Luis Suárez — expected to start in Córdoba's place ✅ Luis Díaz — fully fit, Colombia's standout attacker

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇭 Switzerland · 4-2-3-1 GK Gregor Kobel DEF Silvan Widmer · Manuel Akanji · Nico Elvedi · Ricardo Rodríguez MID Granit Xhaka © · Remo Freuler ATT Dan Ndoye · Johan Manzambi ⭐ · Ruben Vargas LONE ST Breel Embolo Djibril Sow, Denis Zakaria available off the bench 🇨🇴 Colombia · 4-3-3 GK Camilo Vargas DEF Daniel Muñoz · Davinson Sánchez · Jhon Lucumí · Johan Mojica MID Gustavo Puerta · Jefferson Lerma · James Rodríguez ⚠️/Quintero ATT Jhon Arias · Luis Suárez ✅ · Luis Díaz ⭐ Córdoba confirmed out · Rodríguez a genuine game-time decision

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

Tournament Context · Form · Prediction Markets Colombia clean sheets this tournament 3 of 4, just 1 goal conceded Switzerland's last World Cup QF 1954 (home tournament), 72 years ago Colombia's best-ever WC finish Quarterfinal, Brazil 2014 Prediction market consensus (Kalshi) Colombia 43% · Draw 32% · Switzerland 27% Switzerland goals scored, last 5 matches 10 scored, 3 conceded

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Colombia To Advance The narrow favorite per both the market and independent models, backed by the tournament's best defensive record · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -158 $15.80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Luis Díaz — Anytime Goalscorer Tied for the board's shortest price, and specifically expected to exploit the space behind an attacking Widmer at right-back +230 $10→$33 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Two Cagey, Organized Sides Under 2.5 Total Goals Colombia's near-flawless defensive record and Switzerland's disciplined, structured approach both point toward a tight, low-scoring knockout tie -164 $16.40→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Backed By Both Defenses' Records Both Teams to Score — No A near coin-flip market, but directly supported by Colombia's own remarkable defensive numbers and Switzerland's clean sheets in their two biggest wins -108 $10.80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Shorter than either team winning outright — a genuine reflection of how evenly matched the market sees this tie +470 $10→$57

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Colombia to advance + Under 2.5 total goals + Luis Díaz anytime goal Builds on Colombia's favorite status, both sides' defensively organized approach, and Díaz's role as the most likely individual difference-maker. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Switzerland vs Colombia · World Cup R16 · Today Colombia 1–0 Switzerland Luis Díaz provides the single moment of quality that decides a tense, tightly-fought knockout tie, with Colombia's superior defensive record holding up all the way to the final whistle. Confidence MEDIUM This is genuinely one of the closest calls of the entire Round of 16, and multiple sources explicitly agree it's the tightest tie of the round. Colombia's edge comes down to individual quality in Díaz and a defensive record that's been nearly flawless, but Switzerland's structure and Manzambi's emergence mean this could easily go the distance.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Switzerland vs Colombia · Today · 4PM ET · FOX Bet Switzerland vs Colombia on FanDuel Diaz anytime +230 · BTTS No -108 · Colombia to advance -158

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland +260 / Draw +200 / Colombia +125 · 2 Up Early Payout: Switzerland +230 / Draw +200 / Colombia +120 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland +130 / Colombia -158 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Embolo +230, Diaz +230, Suarez +240, J.Rodriguez +350, Arias +440, Ndoye +470, Vargas +500, Xhaka +750 · To Score or Assist: Diaz +140, J.Rodriguez +155, Suarez +160, Embolo +165, Arias +210 · Player 1+ SOT: Diaz -250, Suarez -210, Embolo -185, Ndoye -145, J.Rodriguez -135, Arias -115 · First Goalscorer: Diaz +600, Embolo +650, Suarez +650, No Goalscorer +800, J.Rodriguez +900 · Correct Score: Switzerland 1-0 +800, Draw 0-0 +800, Colombia 0-1 +550, Switzerland 2-0 +1800, Draw 1-1 +470, Colombia 0-2 +1000, Switzerland 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1300, Colombia 1-2 +800 · BTTS Yes -118 / No -108 · O/U 1.5: -250 / +198 · O/U 2.5: +134 / -164 · O/U 3.5: +350 / -480 · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out for Colombia, Luis Suarez expected to start in his place · James Rodriguez a doubt with illness · No injuries reported for Switzerland · BC Place, Vancouver, Canada · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER