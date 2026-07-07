Switzerland vs Colombia Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets World Cup 2026
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Switzerland vs Colombia: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · The Tightest Tie of the Round · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
This genuinely might be the tightest tie of the entire Round of 16. Switzerland have been quietly excellent — a draw with Qatar aside, they've thrashed Bosnia 4-1, edged co-host Canada 2-1, and dispatched Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32, scoring 10 goals in five matches. The breakout story has been 20-year-old Johan Manzambi, a substitute until tearing apart Bosnia in the final quarter of the second group game, who's since started alongside Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye behind Breel Embolo, with Granit Xhaka pulling strings from deep. Murat Yakin's honest admission: none of Switzerland's opponents so far have been in the same league as Colombia. A win sends them to their first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954, a 72-year gap.
Colombia arrive unbeaten and defensively immaculate — three clean sheets and just a single goal conceded across four matches, including a 0-0 stalemate with Portugal. But their attack took a real hit in the Round of 32 win over Ghana: starting striker Jhon Córdoba limped off after just 8 minutes and is confirmed out of this match. Luis Suárez came on and impressed, setting up Jhon Arias's 14th-minute winner, and is now the expected starter up front. James Rodríguez, subbed at halftime in that same game and reportedly carrying an illness since, is also a doubt — Juan Quintero or Richard Ríos could deputize if he can't go.
Tactically, this should hinge on Luis Díaz's battle with Switzerland's right side. Silvan Widmer has scored 5 international goals from right-back this tournament but pushes forward aggressively, and Colombia's plan is built around exploiting exactly that space behind him with quick vertical passes into Díaz's runs. Switzerland's response — compressing space through Xhaka and the midfield — will determine whether this stays the low-event, cagey affair both squads' styles suggest.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland +260 / Draw +200 / Colombia +125 · 2 Up Early Payout: Switzerland +230 / Draw +200 / Colombia +120 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland +130 / Colombia -158 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Embolo +230, Diaz +230, Suarez +240, J.Rodriguez +350, Arias +440, Ndoye +470, Vargas +500, Xhaka +750 · To Score or Assist: Diaz +140, J.Rodriguez +155, Suarez +160, Embolo +165, Arias +210 · Player 1+ SOT: Diaz -250, Suarez -210, Embolo -185, Ndoye -145, J.Rodriguez -135, Arias -115 · First Goalscorer: Diaz +600, Embolo +650, Suarez +650, No Goalscorer +800, J.Rodriguez +900 · Correct Score: Switzerland 1-0 +800, Draw 0-0 +800, Colombia 0-1 +550, Switzerland 2-0 +1800, Draw 1-1 +470, Colombia 0-2 +1000, Switzerland 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1300, Colombia 1-2 +800 · BTTS Yes -118 / No -108 · O/U 1.5: -250 / +198 · O/U 2.5: +134 / -164 · O/U 3.5: +350 / -480 · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out for Colombia, Luis Suarez expected to start in his place · James Rodriguez a doubt with illness · No injuries reported for Switzerland · BC Place, Vancouver, Canada · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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