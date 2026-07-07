FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

Switzerland vs Colombia Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

Switzerland vs Colombia Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Odds & Best Bets World Cup 2026
Switzerland vs Colombia: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Tuesday July 7 · 4:00 PM ET · BC Place · Vancouver, Canada · FOX

Switzerland vs Colombia: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · The Tightest Tie of the Round · FanDuel odds

COL -158 To Advance · SUI +130 · Cordoba OUT, Suarez To Start
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: COL +125 ML (90 MIN) · -158 TO ADVANCE · BTTS NO -108 (NEAR EVEN) · UNDER 2.5 GOALS -164 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +470 — SHORTER THAN EITHER TEAM WINNING OUTRIGHT · DIAZ AND EMBOLO TIED AS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST ANYTIME PRICE AT +230 · JHON CORDOBA CONFIRMED OUT FOR COLOMBIA, SUAREZ EXPECTED TO START · SWITZERLAND CHASING FIRST QF SINCE 1954
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Today · 4:00 PM ET · BC Place Vancouver · FOX
🇨🇭 Switzerland
vs 🇨🇴 Colombia
First QF Since 1954 On The Line Colombia: 3 Clean Sheets, 1 Goal Conceded
FD Moneyline (90 min)
COL +125
SUI +260 · Draw +200
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
COL -158 · SUI +130
FD ODDS:
BTTS No -108
U2.5 -164
U1.5 -250
O3.5 +350
Bracket Path
Winner plays the Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal (Kansas City)
→ QF if advance

📖 Match Preview

This genuinely might be the tightest tie of the entire Round of 16. Switzerland have been quietly excellent — a draw with Qatar aside, they've thrashed Bosnia 4-1, edged co-host Canada 2-1, and dispatched Algeria 2-0 in the Round of 32, scoring 10 goals in five matches. The breakout story has been 20-year-old Johan Manzambi, a substitute until tearing apart Bosnia in the final quarter of the second group game, who's since started alongside Ruben Vargas and Dan Ndoye behind Breel Embolo, with Granit Xhaka pulling strings from deep. Murat Yakin's honest admission: none of Switzerland's opponents so far have been in the same league as Colombia. A win sends them to their first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954, a 72-year gap.

Colombia arrive unbeaten and defensively immaculate — three clean sheets and just a single goal conceded across four matches, including a 0-0 stalemate with Portugal. But their attack took a real hit in the Round of 32 win over Ghana: starting striker Jhon Córdoba limped off after just 8 minutes and is confirmed out of this match. Luis Suárez came on and impressed, setting up Jhon Arias's 14th-minute winner, and is now the expected starter up front. James Rodríguez, subbed at halftime in that same game and reportedly carrying an illness since, is also a doubt — Juan Quintero or Richard Ríos could deputize if he can't go.

Tactically, this should hinge on Luis Díaz's battle with Switzerland's right side. Silvan Widmer has scored 5 international goals from right-back this tournament but pushes forward aggressively, and Colombia's plan is built around exploiting exactly that space behind him with quick vertical passes into Díaz's runs. Switzerland's response — compressing space through Xhaka and the midfield — will determine whether this stays the low-event, cagey affair both squads' styles suggest.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇨🇭 Switzerland
✅ No injuries or suspensions confirmed
Johan Manzambi — breakout star, 20 years old
Breel Embolo — 2 goals, 2 assists this tournament
✅ Full squad available
🇨🇴 Colombia
Jhon Córdoba — confirmed out, injured vs Ghana
⚠️ James Rodríguez — illness, genuine doubt
Luis Suárez — expected to start in Córdoba's place
Luis Díaz — fully fit, Colombia's standout attacker

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇭 Switzerland · 4-2-3-1
GK
Gregor Kobel
DEF
Silvan Widmer · Manuel Akanji · Nico Elvedi · Ricardo Rodríguez
MID
Granit Xhaka © · Remo Freuler
ATT
Dan Ndoye · Johan Manzambi ⭐ · Ruben Vargas
LONE ST
Breel Embolo
Djibril Sow, Denis Zakaria available off the bench
🇨🇴 Colombia · 4-3-3
GK
Camilo Vargas
DEF
Daniel Muñoz · Davinson Sánchez · Jhon Lucumí · Johan Mojica
MID
Gustavo Puerta · Jefferson Lerma · James Rodríguez ⚠️/Quintero
ATT
Jhon Arias · Luis Suárez ✅ · Luis Díaz ⭐
Córdoba confirmed out · Rodríguez a genuine game-time decision

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

Tournament Context · Form · Prediction Markets
Colombia clean sheets this tournament
3 of 4, just 1 goal conceded
Switzerland's last World Cup QF
1954 (home tournament), 72 years ago
Colombia's best-ever WC finish
Quarterfinal, Brazil 2014
Prediction market consensus (Kalshi)
Colombia 43% · Draw 32% · Switzerland 27%
Switzerland goals scored, last 5 matches
10 scored, 3 conceded

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Colombia To Advance
The narrow favorite per both the market and independent models, backed by the tournament's best defensive record · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-158
$15.80→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Luis Díaz — Anytime Goalscorer
Tied for the board's shortest price, and specifically expected to exploit the space behind an attacking Widmer at right-back
+230
$10→$33
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Two Cagey, Organized Sides
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Colombia's near-flawless defensive record and Switzerland's disciplined, structured approach both point toward a tight, low-scoring knockout tie
-164
$16.40→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Backed By Both Defenses' Records
Both Teams to Score — No
A near coin-flip market, but directly supported by Colombia's own remarkable defensive numbers and Switzerland's clean sheets in their two biggest wins
-108
$10.80→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
Shorter than either team winning outright — a genuine reflection of how evenly matched the market sees this tie
+470
$10→$57
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Colombia to advance + Under 2.5 total goals + Luis Díaz anytime goal
Builds on Colombia's favorite status, both sides' defensively organized approach, and Díaz's role as the most likely individual difference-maker. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Switzerland vs Colombia · World Cup R16 · Today
Colombia 1–0 Switzerland
Luis Díaz provides the single moment of quality that decides a tense, tightly-fought knockout tie, with Colombia's superior defensive record holding up all the way to the final whistle.
Confidence
MEDIUM
This is genuinely one of the closest calls of the entire Round of 16, and multiple sources explicitly agree it's the tightest tie of the round. Colombia's edge comes down to individual quality in Díaz and a defensive record that's been nearly flawless, but Switzerland's structure and Manzambi's emergence mean this could easily go the distance.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Switzerland vs Colombia · Today · 4PM ET · FOX
Bet Switzerland vs Colombia on FanDuel
Diaz anytime +230 · BTTS No -108 · Colombia to advance -158
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland +260 / Draw +200 / Colombia +125 · 2 Up Early Payout: Switzerland +230 / Draw +200 / Colombia +120 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland +130 / Colombia -158 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Embolo +230, Diaz +230, Suarez +240, J.Rodriguez +350, Arias +440, Ndoye +470, Vargas +500, Xhaka +750 · To Score or Assist: Diaz +140, J.Rodriguez +155, Suarez +160, Embolo +165, Arias +210 · Player 1+ SOT: Diaz -250, Suarez -210, Embolo -185, Ndoye -145, J.Rodriguez -135, Arias -115 · First Goalscorer: Diaz +600, Embolo +650, Suarez +650, No Goalscorer +800, J.Rodriguez +900 · Correct Score: Switzerland 1-0 +800, Draw 0-0 +800, Colombia 0-1 +550, Switzerland 2-0 +1800, Draw 1-1 +470, Colombia 0-2 +1000, Switzerland 2-1 +1100, Draw 2-2 +1300, Colombia 1-2 +800 · BTTS Yes -118 / No -108 · O/U 1.5: -250 / +198 · O/U 2.5: +134 / -164 · O/U 3.5: +350 / -480 · Jhon Cordoba confirmed out for Colombia, Luis Suarez expected to start in his place · James Rodriguez a doubt with illness · No injuries reported for Switzerland · BC Place, Vancouver, Canada · Today, Tuesday July 7, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Argentina/Egypt winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup