Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (60-33) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-55)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Rockies.TV

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-250) | COL: (+205)

LAD: (-250) | COL: (+205) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (+100)

LAD: -1.5 (-120) | COL: +1.5 (+100) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 3-5, 5.40 ERA vs Gabriel Hughes (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Roki Sasaki (3-5) for the Dodgers and Gabriel Hughes for the Rockies. Sasaki's team is 5-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sasaki's team has won 46.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-8). Hughes never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (69.1%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Dodgers, Colorado is the underdog at +205, and Los Angeles is -250 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+100 to cover), and Los Angeles is -120 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rockies on July 8 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 59, or 64.8%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 12-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 93 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 44-49-0 against the spread in their 93 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have gone 38-52 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.2% of those games).

Colorado has a 4-7 record (winning just 36.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 91 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-45-3).

The Rockies have a 51-40-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 94 hits and an OBP of .409, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .294 batting average and a slugging percentage of .541.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 16th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has an OPS of .876, fueled by an OBP of .381 and a team-best slugging percentage of .496 this season. He's batting .293.

Among all qualifying players, he is 17th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.328/.462.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 75 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .496.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has racked up a slugging percentage of .484, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 13th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman's 81 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is currently 81st in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .303 with 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Troy Johnston has a .380 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

7/7/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/6/2026: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/27/2026: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/26/2026: 15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/25/2026: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/20/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/19/2026: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/18/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/10/2025: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

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