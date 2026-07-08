Twins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Guardians Game Info

Minnesota Twins (45-47) vs. Cleveland Guardians (47-45)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Twins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-130) | CLE: (+110)

MIN: (-130) | CLE: (+110) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+160) | CLE: +1.5 (-194)

MIN: -1.5 (+160) | CLE: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 2-5, 4.96 ERA vs Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 4-6, 4.44 ERA

The probable starters are Connor Prielipp (2-5) for the Twins and Slade Cecconi (4-6) for the Guardians. Prielipp's team is 6-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Prielipp's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Guardians have a 9-7-0 record against the spread in Cecconi's starts. The Guardians are 3-9 in Cecconi's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (57.2%)

Twins vs Guardians Moneyline

The Twins vs Guardians moneyline has Minnesota as a -130 favorite, while Cleveland is a +110 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Twins. The Guardians are -194 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +160.

Twins vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Guardians contest on July 8 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (54.8%) in those games.

Minnesota has a record of 5-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 90 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have an against the spread record of 50-40-0 in 90 games with a line this season.

The Guardians are 20-19 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.3% of those games).

Cleveland has a 15-11 record (winning 57.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 87 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-45-0).

The Guardians have covered 49.4% of their games this season, going 43-44-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .249. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 126th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Lee hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Josh Bell is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is 81st in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Bell takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Kody Clemens has 70 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.308/.500.

Luke Keaschall leads Minnesota in OBP (.341) this season, fueled by 75 hits.

Keaschall enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has accumulated an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .391. Both lead the Guardians. He's batting .273.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 107th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter's 77 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan is hitting .218 with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 43 walks.

Travis Bazzana is batting .244 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Twins vs Guardians Head to Head

7/7/2026: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/10/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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