Scottie Scheffler Grand Slam Betting Odds: Will Scheffler Win All 4 Majors in 2024?

With a win at Augusta National in April, Scottie Scheffler kicked off his bid for a grand slam in 2024.

The green jacket winner earned his second major victory -- both at the Masters.

Can he win three more this season?

His odds to win the grand slam in 2024 are set at +7500 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let's take a deeper look.

Scottie Scheffler PGA Championship Odds

Scheffler is the favorite for each of the remaining majors as of April 16th.

His +450 odds for the PGA Championship at Valhalla are the shortest odds among the three remaining majors.

PGA Championship FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scottie Scheffler +450 Rory McIlroy +1000 Jon Rahm +1500 Ludvig Aberg +1700 Brooks Koepka +2100 Xander Schauffele +2100 Patrick Cantlay +2400 View Full Table

Scheffler has finished T4, T8, cut, and T2 in four PGA Championship starts.

Scottie Scheffler U.S. Open Odds

Scheffler's +500 odds for the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 still put a lot of distance between he and anyone else.

U.S. Open FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scottie Scheffler +500 Jon Rahm +1200 Rory McIlroy +1200 Ludvig Aberg +1600 Brooks Koepka +1700 Viktor Hovland +1700 Xander Schauffele +2100 View Full Table

Scheffler has played in six U.S. Opens. He missed the cut in two of his first three but has since finished T7, T2, and 3rd over his last three starts.

Scottie Scheffler Open Championship Odds

The Open Championship is the major where Scheffler has the longest odds -- but he's still +550 to win it at Royal Troon.

Open Championship FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scottie Scheffler +550 Rory McIlroy +800 Jon Rahm +1000 Viktor Hovland +1400 Cameron Smith +1800 Ludvig Aberg +1800 Jordan Spieth +2200 View Full Table

The Open Championship is the major in which Scheffler has played the "worst." However, he has finished T8 in 2021, T21 in 2022, and T23 in 2023 at Open Championships.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.