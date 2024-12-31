Saquon Barkley Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley will match up with the 31st-ranked rushing defense of the New York Giants (141.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on Barkley, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece before his upcoming matchup against the Giants.

Barkley vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 112.17

112.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.74

16.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

With 322.3 fantasy points in 2024 (20.1 per game), Barkley is the top fantasy player at his position and sixth overall.

During his last three games, Barkley has delivered 51.3 total fantasy points (17.1 per game), rushing the ball 79 times for 382 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 11 yards on four receptions (five targets).

Barkley has totaled 83.4 fantasy points (16.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 613 yards with three touchdowns on 122 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 21 yards on six receptions (10 targets).

The highlight of Barkley's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 42.2 fantasy points. He also had 255 rushing yards on 26 attempts (9.8 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Saquon Barkley's game versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 5.4 fantasy points. He ran for 47 yards on 18 carries on the day with two catches for seven yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this season.

The Giants have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

New York has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed six players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD against New York this year.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

