Saquon Barkley Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Running back Saquon Barkley faces a matchup versus the 27th-ranked run defense in the league (135.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Barkley's next game against the Cowboys, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Barkley this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Barkley vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.6

17.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.9

18.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 101.41

101.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.83

0.83 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.95

19.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

Barkley is currently the top fantasy player at his position (seventh overall), racking up 305.4 fantasy points (20.4 per game).

In his last three games, Barkley has put up 48.8 fantasy points (16.3 per game), running for 339 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 68 carries. He has also contributed nine yards on two catches (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

Barkley has 108.7 total fantasy points (21.7 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 117 times for 701 yards with five touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 66 yards on eight catches (12 targets).

The highlight of Barkley's fantasy campaign was a Week 12 performance versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he came through with 255 rushing yards and two TDs on 26 carries (for 42.2 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed four balls (on four targets) for 47 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Saquon Barkley delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (5.4 points) in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, rushing for 47 yards on 18 carries with two catches for seven yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed three players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has given up two or more passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this season.

The Cowboys have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Dallas this season.

A total of 22 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Dallas has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

A total of Five players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Cowboys this season.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.