Saquon Barkley Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Washington Commanders and their 24th-ranked run defense (131.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Barkley a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Commanders? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Barkley this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Barkley vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.6

13.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 87.91

87.91 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.02

14.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

Barkley is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (seventh overall), piling up 278.4 fantasy points (19.9 per game).

In his last three games, Barkley has picked up 39.5 fantasy points (13.2 per game), rushing for 296 yards and scoring one touchdown on 62 carries. He has also contributed 19 yards on four catches (seven targets) as a receiver.

Barkley has delivered 113.5 total fantasy points (22.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 114 times for 697 yards and five scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 118 yards on 10 receptions (14 targets).

The high point of Barkley's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he caught four balls on four targets for 47 yards, good for 42.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Saquon Barkley let down his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, when he managed only 5.4 fantasy points (18 carries, 47 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Washington has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed a touchdown reception by 20 players this season.

Washington has given up at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Commanders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Washington has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Commanders this season.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.