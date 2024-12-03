Saquon Barkley Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will match up with the 32nd-ranked tun defense of the Carolina Panthers (166.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Barkley's next game against the Panthers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Barkley this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Barkley vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.6

18.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 20.2

20.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 104.89

104.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.84

0.84 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.80

22.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

With 256.6 fantasy points in 2024 (21.4 per game), Barkley is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and fifth overall.

In his last three games, Barkley has put up 91.7 fantasy points (30.6 per game), running for 508 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 75 carries. He has also contributed 109 yards on eight catches (11 targets) as a receiver.

Barkley has put up 129.4 fantasy points (25.9 per game) during his last five games, running for 733 yards and scoring six touchdowns on 116 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 161 yards on 12 grabs (16 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Barkley's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he carried 26 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 42.2 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on four targets) for 47 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Saquon Barkley had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, when he put up just 5.4 fantasy points (18 carries, 47 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass versus the Panthers this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed five players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Saquon Barkley? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.