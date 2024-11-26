Saquon Barkley Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Baltimore Ravens and their second-ranked run defense (77.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Barkley's next game against the Ravens, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Barkley vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 84.13

84.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

0.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.16

21.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

With 238.9 fantasy points in 2024 (21.7 per game), Barkley is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and fourth overall.

Over his last three games, Barkley has generated 81.8 fantasy points (27.3 per game) as he's run for 467 yards and scored four touchdowns on 66 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 111 yards on seven catches (eight targets).

Barkley has 122.8 total fantasy points (24.6 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 115 times for 734 yards with five touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 154 yards on 11 catches (13 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Barkley's season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams last week, as he posted 42.2 fantasy points by rushing for 255 yards and two TDs on 26 attempts. In the passing game, he caught four passes on four targets for 47 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Saquon Barkley let down his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, when he mustered only 5.4 fantasy points (18 carries, 47 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Five players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed at least two passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Ravens have allowed 15 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed six players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this year.

The Ravens have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

