San Francisco vs Washington State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 3 seed San Francisco Dons (23-8, 13-5 WCC) square off in the WCC tournament against the No. 6 seed Washington State Cougars (19-13, 8-10 WCC) on Sunday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 11 p.m. ET.

San Francisco vs. Washington State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 9, 2025

Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Check out these betting insights and trends before you bet on Sunday's San Francisco-Washington State spread (San Francisco -5.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

San Francisco vs. Washington State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

San Francisco has covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Washington State has covered 15 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

San Francisco covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 53.8% of the time. That's more often than Washington State covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (44.4%).

The Dons sport a worse record against the spread at home (8-7-0) than they do in road games (6-4-0).

Against the spread, the Cougars have performed better at home (8-6-0) than away (4-7-0).

San Francisco's record against the spread in conference action is 9-9-0.

Washington State's WCC record against the spread is 7-11-0.

San Francisco vs. Washington State: Moneyline Betting Stats

San Francisco has been victorious in 18, or 94.7%, of the 19 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Dons have yet to lose in 13 games when named as moneyline favorite of -230 or better.

Washington State has compiled a 2-11 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.4% of those games).

The Cougars have gone 2-6 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Francisco has a 69.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco vs. Washington State Head-to-Head Comparison

San Francisco averages 75.6 points per game (128th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (67th in college basketball). It has a +230 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Malik Thomas' team-leading 19.1 points per game ranks 38th in college basketball.

Washington State puts up 78.9 points per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 78.1 per contest (325th in college basketball). It has a +26 scoring differential.

Nate Calmese's team-leading 15 points per game rank him 263rd in the nation.

The 31.9 rebounds per game the Dons average rank 183rd in college basketball, and are 1.5 more than the 30.4 their opponents grab per contest.

Tyrone Riley IV is 340th in college basketball action with 5.9 rebounds per game to lead the Dons.

The Cougars average 31.2 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

LeJuan Watts is 222nd in the country with 6.6 rebounds per game, leading the Cougars.

San Francisco ranks 104th in college basketball with 98.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 70th in college basketball defensively with 89 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Cougars rank 124th in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 281st defensively with 96.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

