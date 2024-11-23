San Francisco 49ers Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers' current odds to win the Super Bowl (+1900) place them seventh in the NFL. Their odds to earn a postseason spot are +176.

49ers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1900 (Bet $100 to win $1,900)

+1900 (Bet $100 to win $1,900) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600 (Bet $100 to win $600)

+600 (Bet $100 to win $600) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +176 (Bet $100 to win $176)

+176 (Bet $100 to win $176) Odds to Win the NFC West: +300 (Bet $100 to win $300)

49ers Stats Insights

On offense, the 49ers have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 398.9 yards per game. They rank sixth on defense (302.2 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers are compiling 25 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th, giving up 22.2 points per game.

San Francisco ranks eighth in pass defense this year (197.2 passing yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 251.1 passing yards per game.

Offensively, the 49ers rank seventh in the NFL with 147.8 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in rushing yards allowed per contest (105).

Offensively, San Francisco has been a top-five unit in terms of third-down efficiency, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by averaging a 45.4% third-down conversion rate. The defense ranks 25th on defense (43.4% third-down conversion rate allowed).

The 49ers have been making things happen on both sides of the ball in terms of yards per play this season, as they rank second-best in offensive yards per play (6.6) and fifth-best in yards per play allowed on defense (5.3).

San Francisco has forced 16 total turnovers (ninth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 13 times (16th in NFL) for +3a turnover margin of +3, 11th-ranked in the league.

49ers Betting Insights

The 49ers are seventh-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1900), much higher than their computer rankings (15th-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the 49ers have had the ninth-smallest change this season, dropping from +600 at the beginning to +1900.

The 49ers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 5%.

The 49ers have a 36.2% chance of qualifying for the postseason, based on their moneyline odds.

49ers Leaders

Brock Purdy has been a dual threat for San Francisco this season. He has 2,613 passing yards, completing 66% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 267 yards (26.7 ypg) on 51 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Purdy is out for Sunday's matchup versus the Packers.

Jordan Mason has 703 rushing yards on 137 carries with three touchdowns.

Jauan Jennings' team-high 588 yards as a receiver have come on 42 catches (out of 58 targets) with four touchdowns.

George Kittle has caught 43 passes for 560 yards (70.0 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Kittle's status for Sunday is currently unknown. He was a full participant in the 49ers' most recent practice.

Nick Bosa has 7.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 10.0 TFL, 36 tackles, and one interception.

Bosa has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Deommodore Lenoir has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 61 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended to his name.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl