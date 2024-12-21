San Diego State vs Cal Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the California Golden Bears (7-4) on December 21, 2024 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

San Diego State vs. Cal Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

San Diego State vs. Cal Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: San Diego State win (80.8%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's San Diego State-Cal spread (San Diego State -4.5) or over/under (143.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

San Diego State vs. Cal: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

San Diego State has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this season.

Cal has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, San Diego State (1-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (25%) than Cal (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).

The Aztecs had a better record against the spread at home (8-5-0) than they did in away games (3-10-0) last season.

Against the spread last year, the Golden Bears had better results on the road (6-5-0) than at home (6-10-0).

San Diego State vs. Cal: Moneyline Betting Stats

San Diego State has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Aztecs have been a -196 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

Cal is 1-2 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Golden Bears have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer.

San Diego State has an implied victory probability of 66.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Diego State vs. Cal Head-to-Head Comparison

San Diego State averages 75.7 points per game (187th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per contest (39th in college basketball). It has a +99 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Miles Byrd leads San Diego State, averaging 13.1 points per game (481st in college basketball).

Cal is outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game, with a +58 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.5 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and allows 76.3 per contest (297th in college basketball).

Andrej Stojakovic paces Cal, averaging 19.9 points per game (21st in college basketball).

The Aztecs record 33.9 rebounds per game (133rd in college basketball) compared to the 33.2 of their opponents.

Nicholas Boyd paces the team with 4.8 rebounds per game (655th in college basketball play).

The Golden Bears are 158th in college basketball at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 more than the 27.0 their opponents average.

Mady Sissoko tops the Golden Bears with 6.5 rebounds per game (227th in college basketball).

San Diego State ranks 170th in college basketball by averaging 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 37th in college basketball, allowing 82.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Golden Bears average 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (65th in college basketball), and concede 96.1 points per 100 possessions (291st in college basketball).

