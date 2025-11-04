Sam LaPorta Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), tight end Sam LaPorta and the Detroit Lions will meet the Washington Commanders, who have the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league (253.6 yards allowed per game).

For more info on LaPorta, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Commanders.

Sam LaPorta Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.58

48.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

With 61.6 fantasy points this season (7.7 per game), LaPorta is the eighth-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 116th among all players.

During his last three games LaPorta has been targeted 17 times, with 14 receptions for 167 yards and two TDs. He has put up 28.7 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during that stretch.

LaPorta has racked up 47.8 total fantasy points (9.6 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 22 balls (on 27 targets) for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of LaPorta's fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings last week, when he tallied 15.7 fantasy points with six receptions (on eight targets) for 97 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Sam LaPorta stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, grabbing three passes on three targets for 15 yards (1.5 fantasy points).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Commanders have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Washington has allowed six players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Commanders have given up a TD catch by 15 players this year.

Washington has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Commanders have allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Commanders this season.

