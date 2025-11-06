3 Best FanDuel NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 10

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 10

Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings

Lamar Jackson ($9,000), Zay Flowers ($7,100) and Justin Jefferson ($9,000)

A lot of the boxes are checked in the Baltimore Ravens-Minnesota Vikings matchup. It's indoors, the total is high (48.5) and the spread is close (4.5). There's also high-upside pieces on both sides. I'm in.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Justin Jefferson +120 Zay Flowers +140 Lamar Jackson +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

In his first game back from injury, Lamar Jackson looked like Lamar Jackson. He rocked the Miami Dolphins' defense for four passing scores and ran the ball five times for 14 yards. He appears to be 100% healthy, and while the Vikings have a good defense -- ninth overall by our schedule-adjusted numbers -- their blitz-heavy ways sometimes leads to big plays for the opposition.

While Zay Flowers didn't catch any of Lamar's four TDs last week, he's the pass-catcher I most want to pair with Jackson. Flowers has led the Ravens' WRs in snaps in every game this season, and he's amassed at least 63 receiving yards in six of eight games. Outside of scoring 27.6 FanDuel points in Week 1, Flowers hasn't popped for a big game, but it's coming at some point -- especially with Lamar back.

Justin Jefferson found pay dirt in J.J. McCarthy's first game back under center, and while it's fair to have worries about McCarthy, the Ravens' D sits 24th against the pass and 26th overall.

Our NFL DFS projections like all three of these players. We have both Lamar and Flowers ranked as top-three point-per-dollar plays at their position while Jefferson is our WR2 on the slate.

Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams ($7,400), Colston Loveland ($5,600), Rome Odunze ($7,600) and Wan'Dale Robinson ($6,000)

This feels point-chasey after the Chicago Bears' offense blew up a week ago, but they're in a good spot again this week as they host the New York Giants, a team ranked 30th in overall defense.

Caleb Williams and Colston Loveland are coming off fantastic showings last week. Williams did a little of everything en route to 37.7 FanDuel points -- throwing for 280 yards and three TDs, rushing for 53 yards and catching a touchdown. The running ability is a huge part of Williams' DFS appeal, and he's capable of torching Big Blue's porous defense.

As for Loveland, he benefitted from an in-game injury to Cole Kmet and exploded for six catches, 118 yards and two scores. He's now played 81% of the snaps in back-to-back games, one of which Kmet missed and then the other where Kmet exited early. Even if Kmet suits up this week, I'm not sure how the Bears put the toothpaste back in the tube with Loveland. He's too dynamic to be on the sidelines.

Remember what I said about point-chasey? That doesn't apply to Rome Odunze, who goose-egged last week despite Chicago lighting up the Cincinnati Bengals for 47 points. But Odunze played 100% of the snaps in that game, and even if he's not going to have the breakout year it looked like he might early on, Odunze could get some squeaky-wheel treatment in Week 10.

If I use a Giants player as a bring-back piece, Wan'Dale Robinson ($6,000) will be the guy. He's played at least 98% of the snaps in three of the past four weeks, including two games of a 100% snap rate. The Giants just don't have other viable options at this point. Robinson has seen at least seven targets in four of the last five games, and the Bears have permitted the second-most FanDuel points per game to wideouts (33.3).

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Puka Nacua ($9,900) and Christian McCaffrey ($9,700)

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are set for a rematch of their fun TNF matchup from a few weeks back, and while I can't promise you we'll get another 26-23 OT thriller, the stage is set for a good DFS environment as we have a high total (49.5) and close spread (4.5).

As of Thursday morning, I'm not sure who the Niners are starting at QB. But when it comes to Christian McCaffrey, it doesn't really matter whether it's Brock Purdy or Mac Jones. CMC has topped 20 carries in three of his last six games, including a 28-carry outing a week ago. That's not even the best part of his fantasy outlook, either, as his receiving work -- at least six targets in every single game in 2025 -- is what gives him an insane ceiling.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Christian McCaffrey -175 Puka Nacua -145 View more odds in Sportsbook

In said earlier matchup with LA, McCaffrey went for 23.9 FanDuel points despite rushing for only 59 yards as he racked up eight catches, 82 yards and a tuddie through the air. Our model forecasts him for 19.1 FanDuel points and ranks him as the slate's RB1. His rushing plus receiving yards prop is 120.5, and CMC owns -175 TD odds.

Puka Nacua is expected to be good to go this week after an injury scare in Week 9. Despite exiting early, Nacua totaled seven grabs for 95 yards and a score a week ago. He's played five full games this year, and he's been targeted a whopping 62 times across those games. His receiving yards prop is 91.5, and he's got -145 touchdown odds, which is wild for a WR. Puka went off for 10 catches, 85 yards and a TD in the previous matchup with San Fran.

You'll need to save salary elsewhere to make this pairing work, but these two have the upside to finish atop their positions this week.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.