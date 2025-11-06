3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Clippers at Suns

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Clippers face the Phoenix Suns?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Clippers at Suns Betting Picks

We're being reduced to just one NBA game on Thursday, but at least injuries figure to up the competitiveness of said game. The Clippers are 2.5-point underdogs against the Suns since both James Harden (personal) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) will not play.

Even with the Clips' two stars missing, I see value in backing LA to win outright at +130 odds.

Moneyline Los Angeles Clippers Nov 7 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Neither the Clippers (-3.2 net rating) nor Suns (-3.7 net rating) have been at all impressive this season. Los Angeles is getting killed via a league-high 18.4% turnover rate, and it's led to them giving up a laughable 25.0 points per game off turnovers. Ironically, the Suns are the only other team in the NBA letting up more than 22 points off turnovers.

No Harden means more Chris Paul and Kris Dunn, and I'm intrigued by what this short-handed group could do versus the Suns. This is not at all a knock on Harden, who really showed up in the first half of Tuesday's game, but I think any change could be good change for the Clippers at the moment, particularly against a very beatable opponent.

Kris Dunn should not leave this game without forcing at least two turnovers.

To Record 2+ Steals To Record 2+ Steals Kris Dunn -114 View more odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned, the Suns are one of the sloppiest teams in the Association. They are showing the fourth-highest turnover rate (16.7%) and cough up the fourth-most steals per game (10.0).

Dunn averaged 1.7 steals per game a season ago and is at 1.7 steals per game this season, too. In this span, he's notched at least two steals in 56.9% of games where he played at least 20 minutes. If we adjust this split to include only games against teams that allowed 8.5 steals per game or more, Dunn is averaging a fiery 2.5 steals and has notched at least two of 'em in 16 of 21 games. He even tallied three-plus steals in more games (11) than not (10) in the split.

You can also get Dunn to record three-plus steals at +280 odds. He logged three steals against the Suns two weeks ago and is due for a more expanded role this time around with Harden and Leonard sidelined.

To Record 3+ Steals To Record 3+ Steals Kris Dunn +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

We should be super duper high on John Collins tonight from a counting stats standpoint.

If you watched the Utah Jazz play last season, you know consistent minutes were promised to no one. But when Collins got the green light, he totally ran with it.

John Collins - Pts + Reb John Collins Over Nov 7 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the 2024-25 season, Collins averaged 27.2 combined points and rebounds (PR) per game and exceeded 24.5 PR in 26 out of 40 games, missing by the hook four times. More importantly, he averaged an eye-popping 32.0 PR per 36 minutes, proving he can put up huge numbers if given a long leash.

Considering the Clippers are missing their top two scorers, we should expect heavy minutes for the score-first Collins tonight. He leads the team in usage rate when Harden is off the floor.

