Fantasy Football: 3 Bold Predictions for NFL Week 10

Football is one of the most intense, exciting sports on the planet. The source of the now-ubiquitous saying "Any Given Sunday," the NFL is a place where even struggling teams have a chance to topple the best in the league. Anything can happen when you play only 17 regular season games a year.

That uncertainty is a huge driver behind the excitement the NFL generates each and every season. What's more fun than watching something totally unexpected unfold before your eyes?

That's why, this year, we'll be bringing you some bold predictions to watch for in each week the 2025 NFL season.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Bold Predictions for Week 10

Jaxson Dart Posts Another Top-Five Fantasy Finish

Over six starts, Jaxson Dart is averaging 22.8 fantasy points per game -- which would be good for QB4. He's finished in the top 10 of weekly fantasy QB rankings in three of the last four and in the top five in two of the past four. Should we expect more success from Dart against the Chicago Bears?

Our NFL DFS projections have Dart ranked as QB12 with 18.3 fantasy points for Week 10. Look for the New York Giants' rookie starter to surpass expectations. Chicago is a favorable matchup as it ranks as the 9th-worst schedule-adjusted defense and 11th-worst adjusted pass defense. Opposing teams average 8.2 yards per passing attempt (second-most) and the eighth-most passing yards per game versus Chicago. The Bears are yielding the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Dart's legs have been a major piece of his fantasy value as he's posted one rushing touchdown in four consecutive games. Chicago carries the 9th-best adjusted rush D, but it's still allowing the 12th-most rushing yards against QBs. Since Week 4, Dart touts a 42.4% red zone rushing attempt share, and this has only increased over the last month to a mark of 50.0%. If New York is scoring -- which seems likely considering it has posted 27.5 points per game since Week 6 -- Dart has a great chance of stacking more rushing TDs.

The potential pace of this matchup is pointing to plenty of points, as well. Our Brandon Gdula's adjusted pace and pass report for Week 10 has the Giants-Bears with the third-quickest pace this week. Considering each defense is in the bottom nine of adjusted rankings while each offense has enjoyed recent success, this is shaping up to be a shootout, adding to Dart's positive outlook.

After averaging 24.9 fantasy points per game over the previous four, Dart can stay hot in Chicago.

Puka Nacua Reaches 10+ Receptions

With two top-five offenses facing off, we should expect points from the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers. The two met in Week 5, and the Rams racked up 8.3 yards per passing attempt. L.A. fell short in a 26-23 overtime loss.

As 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, the Rams have a more favorable matchup as the Niners are now without top defender Fred Warner (ankle).

San Francisco's front seven is a shell of its former self. Nick Bosa (knee) and first-round rookie Mykel Williams (knee) are out for the season. Bryce Huff (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday, but linebacker Dee Winters is now dealing with a knee injury. This Rams passing attack already racked up 378 passing yards in the previous matchup; it could be even more successful this week considering the 49ers' injury report is as long as a phone book.

Puka Nacua - Alt Receptions Puka Nacua - Alt Receptions Puka Nacua 10+ Receptions +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Matthew Stafford should enjoy plenty of time in the pocket as San Fran has the second-lowest adjusted pressure rate while Los Angeles touts the sixth-highest pass block win rate. Backed by a 30.9% target share on the season, Puka Nacua is about as reliable as it gets. He posted 12 targets for 10 receptions and 85 receiving yards in the previous clash with San Fran. His reception prop is set at only 7.5 for Week 10, giving value to 10+ catches (+220).

I don't expect Los Angeles' 7.8 yards per passing attempt (eighth-highest) to dip this weekend. Plus, the game script could call for a ton of pass attempts. Rams-49ers has the quickest projected pace for Week 10, and L.A. attempted 47 passes compared to 16 rushing attempts in the previous matchup.

Puka has reached double-digit receptions in four of seven appearances this season. I'll happily take +220 odds for 10+ receptions against the Niners.

J.J. McCarthy Logs Under 10.0 Fantasy Points

Returning from injury in Week 9, J.J. McCarthy posted 19.9 fantasy points (QB13) in the Minnesota Vikings' 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions. He's now averaging 16.0 fantasy points per game over three starts -- which includes Week 1's 23.2 fantasy points.

In McCarthy's two best fantasy performances, he logged a rushing TD in each contest. In Week 2, he failed to find the end zone while recording three turnovers and 4.8 fantasy points. Which version of McCarthy could we get against the Baltimore Ravens?

Baltimore initially looks like a great matchup as it ranks as the seventh-worst adjusted defense. However, this unit has made strides over the last three games, holding opponents to 13.0 points per game, 5.4 yards per play, and 6.6 yards per passing attempt in that time. All three marks are improvements compared to season-long marks of 27.0 points per game allowed, 5.7 yards per play allowed, and 7.1 yards per passing attempt allowed.

As such, I'm expecting McCarthy to record under 150 passing yards. He's averaging only 148.0 passing yards per game and has fallen under 150 passing yards in two of three starts. The first-year starter should struggle to reach his 206.5 passing-yard prop -- especially when Baltimore's defense is heading in the right direction.

Ultimately, it feels like McCarthy's fantasy upside could be reliant on rushing touchdowns. He remains a quality quarterback streamer until his rushing upside takes a step back, and that decline in production could come on Sunday.

The Ravens give up the third-fewest rushing yards to signal-callers. Baltimore's red zone defense has been elite over the previous three, giving up a touchdown in only 3 of 11 trips (27.3%). For reference, the Denver Broncos lead the NFL by allowing a 34.8% red zone scoring rate. Minnesota already has red zone struggles with a 55.6% scoring rate (12th-lowest). McCarthy's rushing TDs have come in the red zone, with him enjoying a 22.2% red zone rushing attempt share. If the Vikings stumble in the red zone, a rushing touchdown for McCarthy looks unlikely. This is reflected in player props as McCarthy is +430 for an anytime touchdown.

With that said, McCarthy's projected 17.6 fantasy points -- per our model -- feels a bit lofty. Similar to Week 2, I'm expecting a deflating fantasy showing from the Vikings' QB.

