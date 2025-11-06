FanDuel NFL Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Raiders-Broncos Thursday Night Football 11/6/25

The NFL is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos kicking off Week 10 on Thursday night, FanDuel has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos NFL Thursday Night Football game on November 6th, 2025!

Week 10's Thursday Night Football game pits the 2-6 Raiders against the 7-2 Broncos. Denver is one of the hottest teams in football coming off six straight wins, and they're an undefeated 4-0 at home. Vegas, meanwhile has yet to win a divisional game and sits at 1-3 on the road. This will be the first head-to-head matchup between the division rivals after Denver won both meetings last season.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any wager for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos NFL Thursday Night Football game on November 6th, 2025!

There is a minimum odds requirement and bet-type restriction associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Tokens. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00AM ET on November 7th, 2025.

