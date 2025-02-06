Sam F. Davis Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 2/8/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday, February 8th.

Sam F. Davis Stakes Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Sam F. Davis Stakes Odds

These are the entrants in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each runner.

Post Horse ML Odds Jockey Trainer 1 Camp Hale 20-1 Brian Hernandez, Jr. Ian Wilkes 2 Treaty of Rome 6-1 Dylan Davis Chad Brown 3 John Hancock 3-1 Flavien Prat Brad Cox 4 Dr Ruben M 12-1 Junior Alvarado Doug O'Neill 5 Gateskeeper 30-1 David Cohen S. Cunningham 6 Owen Almighty 2-1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Brian Lynch 7 Poster 4-1 Antonio Gallardo Eoin Harty View Full Table ChevronDown

