FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Horse Racing

Sam F. Davis Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 2/8/25

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sam F. Davis Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 2/8/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs on Saturday, February 8th.

Head over to FanDuel Racing to place your wagers! Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track & get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Check out all the details on this $500 No Sweat First Bet offer.

Sam F. Davis Stakes Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Sam F. Davis Stakes Odds

These are the entrants in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each runner.

Post
Horse
ML Odds
Jockey
Trainer
1Camp Hale20-1Brian Hernandez, Jr.Ian Wilkes
2Treaty of Rome6-1Dylan DavisChad Brown
3John Hancock3-1Flavien PratBrad Cox
4Dr Ruben M12-1Junior AlvaradoDoug O'Neill
5Gateskeeper30-1David CohenS. Cunningham
6Owen Almighty2-1Irad Ortiz, Jr.Brian Lynch
7Poster4-1Antonio GallardoEoin Harty

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup