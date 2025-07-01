3 Best Bets and Player Props for Fever vs. Lynx in WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Lynx

The stage is set for the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship. The Minnesota Lynx will host the Indiana Fever tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, and you couldn't have scripted a more perfect matchup.

On one side, we've got a Minnesota team that took home the Commissioner's trophy last season before ultimately falling short in the WNBA Finals. On the other side, we've got a Caitlin Clark-led Indiana group that is looking to prove they can compete with the big dogs. Clark and company have taken down the defending champion New York Liberty twice in her short career, but she's yet to get the better of Napheesa Collier.

As if this game needed any more hype, these two groups will be competing for a $500,000 prize pool this evening. Which side should we back? I'm looking at the Fever to cover a 6.5-point spread.

Clark has played in just 9 of 16 games this season and is hopeful to return from a groin injury in this matchup against Minnesota. Indiana has gone 5-4 with Clark, but they lost those games by just 1, 2, 8, and 11 points and churned out big wins over the Liberty and Seattle Storm. You should hold off on betting Indiana's spread at this number until we receive official confirmation on Clark's status, though it was encouraging to see her burst for 32 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds the last time she returned from injury on June 14th.

Aliyah Boston could be the perfect counter to Collier. Boston is averaging 21.4 points and 9.2 rebounds on an elite 60.0% FG% across her last five games. She's helped Indiana average a league-high 0.507 points in the paint per possession. That's notable, as Minnesota's lone loss with Collier in the fold came against a Seattle team that ranks second in the split. The Storm outscored the Lynx by 18 in the paint in that one. Minnesota's only other loss came against the Mystics, who just so happen to rank fourth in the aforementioned split.

Paint scores could be huge for Indiana. Three-point regression from Clark would be even more powerful. CC has gone 1 for 23 from beyond the arc across her past three games after starting off the season 22 for 55 (40.0%) from three. Something's gotta give, and Indiana's defense should protect the other side, as they hold opponents to a league-worst 27.5% three-point percentage.

As mentioned, Boston is netting 21.4 points and 9.2 rebounds -- good for 30.6 combined points and rebounds (PR) -- across her last five. We can look for that momentum to stick on Tuesday.

For the season, Boston is averaging 24.1 PR. Her stock skyrockets when Clark is in the mix, as Boston is averaging 28.9 PR in the split. Notably, she's torched opponents for 29-plus PR in six out of nine games alongside Clark.

Minnesota could lend a helping hand here, as they permit opposing forwards the third-most points and second-most rebounds per game

Indiana's limiting defense has resulted in a discount on Kayla McBride's made threes prop, and I'm willing to side with the value.

McBride has drained at least three three-pointers in 7 out of 12 games this season. In fact, she's gone for five-plus triples in a third of her contests. The 41.0% three-point shooter has cleared this line in four out of six home games, too.

McBride's volume is strong and steady. She's hoisting 7.8 triples per her last eight games. Moreover, she's averaging 3.1 made threes on 7.1 attempts in games where she played more than 25 minutes -- a mark she is primed to clear in a game as important as this one.

