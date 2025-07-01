2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 7/1/25

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is into the knockout rounds, taking things up a notch as we head toward the final. With each match comes plentiful betting options.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across today's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Real Madrid vs. Juventus

Real Madrid won their group without too much trouble, taking seven points from three matches and notching a +5 goal difference in the process. It was a semi-difficult group, too, featuring RB Salzburg and an Al-Hilal side with some talent.

Real Madrid meet Juventus in a headline Round-of-16 clash between European powers at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and I like the idea of backing Vinicius Junior to contribute to a goal.

Juve dominated two inferior foes to start their CWC campaign -- besting Wydad (4-1) and Al Ain (5-0) -- but were taken apart 5-2 by Manchester City last time out. In the loss to City, the match was 1-1 through 11 minutes before City took things up a notch and Juve had no answer. The 5-2 scoreline actually flattered Juventus as City put a whopping 11 shots on target to Juve's two.

That result has me feeling optimistic about Real Madrid's attack today, which leads me to Vini to score or assist. The Brazilian superstar has started all three matches at the CWC for Real Madrid and totaled both a goal and an assist last time out.

Dortmund vs. Monterrey

While Dortmund's attack has been just meh and Monterrey's defense has been outstanding, I'm backing Dortmund to score at least two goals in this 9 p.m. ET matchup.

Make no mistake -- Monterrey have been good on defense. The only goal they conceded in group play came in their opening match of the tourney, a 1-1 draw against Inter. They followed that with clean sheets versus River Plate and Urawa. But Urawa just aren't very good, and River Plate put six shots on target versus Monterrey and was unlucky not to score.

As for Dortmund, they mostly had it in cruise control in the group stage as they didn't need to do too much to advance from a group that included Fluminense, Ulsan and Mamelodi Sundowns. However, we saw them briefly kick it into high gear after giving up an early goal to Mamelodi as Dortmund responded to the Sundowns' 11th-minute goal by netting three times in a 30-minute span to close out the first half in that match.

Simply put: I'm not fully buying into Monterrey's defensive results, and Dortmund have a lot of attacking talent. Give me BVB to score multiple goals.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.