2 Best WNBA First Basket Prop Bets for Tuesday 7/1/25

Over a 40-minute WNBA game, a lot can happen, but the action gets underway right at the opening tip-off.

And, although the first basket of the game is a small piece to the puzzle of the eventual winner, we can dig into usage and tip-off trends to examine the WNBA first basket markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA First Basket Betting Picks and Player Props for Tonight

Aliyah Boston is the go-to jumper for the Indiana Fever. The 6'5" big has been a great jumpball winner so far in her WNBA career after adjusting for opponents faced and is around 66.0% likely to win the tip over Alanna Smith (6'4") based on my jumpball model.

That helps put value on the Fever to get the first shot attempt tonight.

Indiana has scored first in 10 of their 16 games, and Boston has taken the first shot attempt a team-high 5 times for Indiana as well as tying for a team-high with 3 first actual baskets.

With the Fever's projected starting lineup being what it is, Boston has accounted for 24.2% of the lineup's shot attempts while sharing the floor with one another (per PBPStats).

That's basically on par with Caitlin Clark (24.7%; +550) and Kelsey Mitchell (24.7%; +1000).

With the jumpball odds favoring the Fever, my model doesn't see much value on the Lynx to score first, but we can look at the Team First Basket Scorer market in order to consider some exposure to Minnesota.

With that said, the first place to look is -- of course -- Napheesa Collier (+145 to score first for the Lynx).

While it's true that Collier has taken 31.0% of the field goal attempts while sharing the floor with the rest of Minnesota's starters, Courtney Williams has actually taken 25.0% of the shots and is shooting 46.6% in that split.

In fact, Williams has taken the first shot for the Lynx in 8 of Minnesota's 16 games thus far, including 3 of their last 4.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.