Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (50-34) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-65)

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SCHN

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-152) | COL: (+128)

HOU: (-152) | COL: (+128) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-115)

HOU: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-115) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon (Astros) - 3-1, 3.98 ERA vs Chase Dollander (Rockies) - 2-8, 6.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Colton Gordon (3-1) to the mound, while Chase Dollander (2-8) will take the ball for the Rockies. Gordon and his team are 5-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gordon's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Rockies have a 7-6-0 ATS record in Dollander's 13 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have a 2-10 record in Dollander's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (66.5%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Houston is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +128 underdog at home.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Astros are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-105 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -115 to cover.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 11.5 runs has been set for the Astros-Rockies game on July 1, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (60.3%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win 12 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 33 of 83 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 43-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 79 total times this season. They've finished 17-62 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Colorado has a 14-58 record (winning only 19.4% of its games).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 82 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-46-3).

The Rockies have a 31-51-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 42 walks while batting .254. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .468.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Paredes has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run and an RBI.

Jose Altuve is hitting .260 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jake Meyers has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .306/.363/.396.

Meyers has recorded at least one base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a walk.

Yainer Diaz has 10 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 83 hits with a .332 on-base percentage and a .512 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .287.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Goodman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Jordan Beck has 16 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .220 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks.

Mickey Moniak is batting .236 with seven doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

