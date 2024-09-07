Sam Darnold 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Sam Darnold was not a highly coveted quarterback (ranked 35th among all QBs in terms of fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season. He put up 14.6 points in Week 1. Continue reading for further stats and fantasy projections on this Minnesota Vikings player.

Sam Darnold Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Darnold's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 23.3 353 53 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 263.4 25 24

Sam Darnold 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams, Darnold posted a season-high 17.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 16-of-26 (61.5%), 189 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 19 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Giants 14.6 19-for-24 208 2 1 0

Sam Darnold and the Vikings Receiving Corps

Darnold threw for 297 yards last season (29.7 per game) while completing 60.9% of his passes (28-of-46), with two touchdowns and one interception. Here's a look at how several of Darnold's possible targets for the upcoming season performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Justin Jefferson 100 68 1074 5 11 T.J. Hockenson 127 95 960 5 10 Jordan Addison 108 70 911 10 15

