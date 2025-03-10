Saint Mary's (CA) vs Pepperdine Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WCC Tournament

The No. 9 seed Pepperdine Waves (13-21, 4-14 WCC) will square off in the WCC tournament against the No. 1 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-4, 17-1 WCC) on Monday at Orleans Arena, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: Orleans Arena

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) win (94%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Saint Mary's (CA)-Pepperdine outing (in which Saint Mary's (CA) is a 19.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 136.5 points), below are some betting trends and insights for Monday's game.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) is 14-16-0 ATS this season.

Pepperdine has compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) hasn't covered the spread as a 19.5-point favorite or more this season, while Pepperdine covers as an underdog of 19.5 or more 50% of the time.

The Gaels have done a better job covering the spread on the road (7-3-0) than they have in home games (6-10-0).

The Waves have performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than away (4-9-0) this year.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s record against the spread in conference games is 11-7-0.

Pepperdine is 8-11-0 against the spread in WCC play this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Mary's (CA) has been the moneyline favorite in 27 games this season and has come away with the win 23 times (85.2%) in those contests.

The Gaels have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -4545 or better.

Pepperdine is 4-18 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18.2% of those games).

The Waves have played as a moneyline underdog of +1600 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Mary's (CA) has a 97.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Pepperdine Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) averages 74.2 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per contest (fifth in college basketball). It has a +416 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Augustas Marciulionis' team-leading 14.3 points per game ranks 335th in the nation.

Pepperdine puts up 73.6 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while allowing 76.7 per outing (309th in college basketball). It has a -106 scoring differential and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Stefan Todorovic's team-leading 18 points per game rank him 68th in the country.

The Gaels pull down 36.4 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.3 boards per game.

Paulius Murauskas' 8.1 rebounds per game lead the Gaels and rank 58th in college basketball action.

The Waves are 186th in the country at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.1 their opponents average.

Boubacar Coulibaly's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Waves and rank 155th in the country.

Saint Mary's (CA) averages 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (72nd in college basketball), and gives up 82.4 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

The Waves rank 222nd in college basketball averaging 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 309th, allowing 98.3 points per 100 possessions.

