Saint Mary's (CA) vs Loyola Marymount Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

The Saint Mary's Gaels (25-4, 15-1 WCC) aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Loyola Marymount Lions (16-13, 8-9 WCC) on February 27, 2025 at Gersten Pavilion.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Game time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Gersten Pavilion

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) win (86.5%)

Before you bet on Thursday's Saint Mary's (CA)-Loyola Marymount spread (Saint Mary's (CA) -13.5) or total (132.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Loyola Marymount has covered 12 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 13.5 or more this season, Saint Mary's (CA) (7-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.8%) than Loyola Marymount (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

In home games, the Gaels own a worse record against the spread (6-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-2-0).

Against the spread, the Lions have been better at home (7-8-0) than away (4-7-0).

Saint Mary's (CA) is 11-5-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Loyola Marymount has seven wins against the spread in 17 WCC games this year.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Mary's (CA) has been the moneyline favorite in 25 games this season and has come away with the win 21 times (84%) in those contests.

The Gaels have yet to lose in 13 games when named as moneyline favorite of -1099 or better.

Loyola Marymount has won four of the 14 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (28.6%).

The Lions have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +680 or longer, and fell in each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Mary's (CA) has a 91.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) is outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game with a +403 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.8 points per game (149th in college basketball) and gives up 60.9 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

Augustas Marciulionis is 359th in the nation with a team-high 14.1 points per game.

Loyola Marymount scores 70.6 points per game (275th in college basketball) and gives up 71.2 (158th in college basketball) for a -17 scoring differential overall.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell paces Loyola Marymount, recording 13.5 points per game (443rd in college basketball).

The Gaels are 17th in the country at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 26.3 their opponents average.

Paulius Murauskas is 56th in college basketball play with 8.1 rebounds per game to lead the Gaels.

The Lions pull down 31.4 rebounds per game (217th in college basketball) while allowing 34.3 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.9 boards per game.

Jevon Porter averages 7.3 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) to lead the Lions.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 67th in college basketball, and the 82 points it allows per 100 possessions rank sixth in college basketball.

The Lions average 92.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (265th in college basketball), and concede 93.4 points per 100 possessions (187th in college basketball).

