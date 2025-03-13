Saint Louis vs Davidson Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 12 seed Davidson Wildcats (17-15, 6-12 A-10) will play in the A-10 tournament against the No. 5 seed Saint Louis Billikens (18-13, 11-7 A-10) on Thursday at Capital One Arena, starting at 2 p.m. ET.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads

Saint Louis vs. Davidson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Saint Louis vs. Davidson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (64.7%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Saint Louis-Davidson contest (in which Saint Louis is a 3.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 141.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Saint Louis vs. Davidson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Davidson is 15-16-0 ATS this year.

Saint Louis covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 36.4% of the time. That's more often than Davidson covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (28.6%).

The Billikens have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 15 opportunities at home, and they've covered four times in 12 opportunities in away games.

This season, the Wildcats are 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

Saint Louis is 9-9-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Davidson has eight wins against the spread in 19 A-10 games this year.

Saint Louis vs. Davidson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has come away with 14 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Billikens have come away with a win 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -160 or better on the moneyline.

Davidson has won two of the 12 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (16.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, the Wildcats have a 1-6 record (winning just 14.3% of their games).

Saint Louis has an implied victory probability of 61.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Saint Louis vs. Davidson Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Louis has a +129 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.2 points per game. It is putting up 74.3 points per game to rank 160th in college basketball and is giving up 70.1 per outing to rank 120th in college basketball.

Gibson Jimerson's team-leading 18.3 points per game ranks 65th in college basketball.

Davidson has a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. It is putting up 72.4 points per game, 223rd in college basketball, and is allowing 70.3 per outing to rank 126th in college basketball.

Reed Bailey paces Davidson, putting up 19.1 points per game (41st in college basketball).

The 32.3 rebounds per game the Billikens average rank 159th in the country. Their opponents collect 32.4 per contest.

Kalu Anya's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Billikens and rank 69th in college basketball play.

The 30.3 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 284th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 31.3.

Bobby Durkin tops the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (298th in college basketball).

Saint Louis' 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 136th in college basketball, and the 91.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 137th in college basketball.

The Wildcats' 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 101st in college basketball, and the 96 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 254th in college basketball.

