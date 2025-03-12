Saint Bonaventure vs Duquesne Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 8 seed Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (21-10, 9-9 A-10) take on the No. 9 seed Duquesne Dukes (13-18, 8-10 A-10) in the A-10 tournament Thursday at Capital One Arena, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Bonaventure win (58.8%)

Saint Bonaventure is a 1.5-point favorite over Duquesne on Thursday and the total is set at 129.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights before you place a wager on the game.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Bonaventure has put together an 18-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Duquesne has compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Duquesne is 12-6 against the spread compared to the 12-7 ATS record Saint Bonaventure racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Bonnies own a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-6-0) than they do in away games (7-6-0).

The Dukes have performed better against the spread at home (9-6-0) than on the road (5-5-0) this season.

Saint Bonaventure's record against the spread in conference action is 7-11-0.

Against the spread in A-10 action, Duquesne is 12-6-0 this season.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Bonaventure has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (78.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Bonnies have come away with a win 15 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -125 or better on the moneyline.

Duquesne has put together an 8-10 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

The Dukes have a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Bonaventure has a 55.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Saint Bonaventure vs. Duquesne Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Bonaventure averages 69.5 points per game (298th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per outing (20th in college basketball). It has a +147 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Melvin Council Jr. leads Saint Bonaventure, putting up 14.5 points per game (319th in the country).

Duquesne has a +62 scoring differential, topping opponents by two points per game. It is putting up 69.5 points per game, 298th in college basketball, and is giving up 67.5 per outing to rank 55th in college basketball.

Tre Dinkins' 13 points per game paces Duquesne and ranks 527th in the nation.

The Bonnies rank 232nd in the nation at 31.1 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 29.5 their opponents average.

Chance Moore is 251st in college basketball action with 6.4 rebounds per game to lead the Bonnies.

The Dukes are 222nd in college basketball at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 29.7 their opponents average.

Jahsean Corbett averages 5.3 rebounds per game (511th in college basketball) to lead the Dukes.

Saint Bonaventure ranks 176th in college basketball with 95.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 74th in college basketball defensively with 89.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Dukes score 93.1 points per 100 possessions (254th in college basketball), while giving up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (101st in college basketball).

