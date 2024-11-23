Sabres vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 23

The Buffalo Sabres versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Sabres vs Sharks Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (9-9-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-11-5)

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-176) Sharks (+146) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (51.7%)

Sabres vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Sabres. The Sharks are -176 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +142.

Sabres vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Sabres versus Sharks game on November 23 has been set at 6.5, with +110 odds on the over and -134 odds on the under.

Sabres vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Sabres, San Jose is the underdog at +146, and Buffalo is -176 playing on the road.

