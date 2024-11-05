Sabres vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5
Data Skrive
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sabres vs Senators Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (4-7-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (6-5)
- Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-115)
|Senators (-104)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (50.8%)
Sabres vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Senators are -265 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +210.
Sabres vs Senators Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Senators on November 5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Sabres vs Senators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Senators, Buffalo is the favorite at -115, and Ottawa is -104 playing on the road.