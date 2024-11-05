menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Sabres vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sabres vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 5

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sabres vs Senators Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (4-7-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (6-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-115)Senators (-104)6.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (50.8%)

Sabres vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Sabres. The Senators are -265 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +210.

Sabres vs Senators Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Sabres-Senators on November 5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Sabres vs Senators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Senators, Buffalo is the favorite at -115, and Ottawa is -104 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup