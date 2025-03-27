Sabres vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

The Buffalo Sabres versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Penguins Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (29-35-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (29-33-11)

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-144) Penguins (+120) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (53.4%)

Sabres vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Sabres. The Penguins are -215 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +172.

Sabres vs Penguins Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sabres-Penguins matchup on March 27, with the over available at +108 and the under at -132.

Sabres vs Penguins Moneyline

Buffalo is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +120 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!