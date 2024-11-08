Sabres vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Sabres vs Flames Game Info
- Buffalo Sabres (6-7-1) vs. Calgary Flames (7-5-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Sabres vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Sabres (-150)
|Flames (+125)
|6.5
|Sabres (-1.5)
Sabres vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sabres win (64.5%)
Sabres vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-200 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +160.
Sabres vs Flames Over/Under
- Sabres versus Flames on November 9 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.
Sabres vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Flames, Buffalo is the favorite at -150, and Calgary is +125 playing on the road.