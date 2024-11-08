Sabres vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 9

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Calgary Flames.

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (6-7-1) vs. Calgary Flames (7-5-2)

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Sabres vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-150) Flames (+125) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (64.5%)

Sabres vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-200 to cover). And Buffalo, the favorite, is +160.

Sabres vs Flames Over/Under

Sabres versus Flames on November 9 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +110 and the under -134.

Sabres vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sabres-Flames, Buffalo is the favorite at -150, and Calgary is +125 playing on the road.

