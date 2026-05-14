Sabres vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: TNT

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sabres (-122) Canadiens (+102) 5.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sabres win (51.4%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Sabres. The Canadiens are -250 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +198.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

Sabres versus Canadiens, on May 14, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Sabres, Montreal is the underdog at +102, and Buffalo is -122 playing at home.

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