FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Sabres vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sabres vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Buffalo Sabres taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sabres vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
  • Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Sabres vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sabres (-122)Canadiens (+102)5.5Sabres (-1.5)

Sabres vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Sabres win (51.4%)

Sabres vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Sabres. The Canadiens are -250 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are +198.

Sabres vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • Sabres versus Canadiens, on May 14, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Sabres vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Canadiens-Sabres, Montreal is the underdog at +102, and Buffalo is -122 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup