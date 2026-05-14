Twins vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Twins vs Marlins Game Info

Minnesota Twins (19-23) vs. Miami Marlins (19-23)

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Marlins.TV

Twins vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-134) | MIA: (+114)

MIN: (-134) | MIA: (+114) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182)

MIN: -1.5 (+150) | MIA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Twins vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Twins) vs Braxton Garrett (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

Garrett will take the ball for the Marlins. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Twins. Garrett and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Twins vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55.8%)

Twins vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Twins, Miami is the underdog at +114, and Minnesota is -134 playing at home.

Twins vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +150 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -182.

Twins vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Marlins contest on May 14, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has played as a favorite of -134 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 26 of 41 chances this season.

The Twins are 20-21-0 against the spread in their 41 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 16 total times this season. They've finished 3-13 in those games.

Miami has a 3-9 record (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 41 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-18-1).

The Marlins have collected a 17-24-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.5% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.545) and total hits (42) this season. He's batting .255 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks. He's batting .299 and slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .406.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Brooks Lee has 37 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .324.

Luke Keaschall has been key for Minnesota with 34 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .302.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks paces the Marlins with 37 hits. He's batting .298 and slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has a .400 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .314 while slugging .464.

Including all qualifying players, he is 10th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has a .503 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee has four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 23 walks while hitting .185.

Twins vs Marlins Head to Head

5/12/2026: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/3/2025: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/2/2025: 2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/1/2025: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

8-6 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/25/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/24/2024: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/5/2023: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/3/2023: 11-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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